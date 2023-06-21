Farmington Public Schools eliminate Pay-to-Participate Fees for 2023-34 school year

(WXYZ) — Farmington Public Schools are doing away with Pay-to-Participate Fees starting with the next school year.

“We see this as one more step to eliminate barriers for students to be able to participate in the athletic program during their time in Farmington Public Schools,” stated Superintendent Christopher Delgado in a news release. “We know that when students are connected to their schools through extracurricular activities, they perform better academically.”

“We thank all of our families who have contributed to the athletic program over the years through the Pay to Participate program as it helped the district through some tough economic times,” added Delgado.

Under the move, families could save up to the Pay-to-Participate cap of $700 a year. It was included in the budget that was voted on by the Board of Education on Tuesday.