Farmington school board holds special meeting that lasts hours over recent issues

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A special meeting was held Wednesday night in response to ongoing issues in the Farmington Public Schools district. The agenda included discussions about concerns from the African American and Palestinian communities.

Erica White has a daughter in second grade but heard about an incident at East Middle School in late January. A letter was sent to parents saying a teacher repeated a racially insensitive word while allegedly clarifying the impact of word choices.

“Very, very sad to hear about that,” White said. "Really concerned about the future of our district."

It follows other incidents including one in 2022 when a substitute teacher was recorded directing a racial slur at a student. Those past incidents were acknowledged by board members.

“We are in this place and space because of Farmington Hills history," board member Donald Walker said. "It's not something we created, but it's the house we inherited.”

As the board discussed solutions, parents looked on, happy to have the meeting but wanting concrete answers.

“I'm encouraged as a start, but I'm still waiting for that moment where everything comes together and we start putting actions in place,” White said.

Also on the agenda were issues brought to light from the Arab American community, who want the district to comment on the ongoing war in Gaza.

“So much of this is about freedom of speech and so much of this is about showing up and being able to be who you are in these spaces," Farmington Schools graduate Fareah Fysudeen said. "If FPS says they protect that, I think they need to make a statement about it.”

Many Jewish families also spoke at Wednesday's meeting against a ceasefire resolution.

The next scheduled board meeting is on March 5 at 5 p.m., with a special meeting and continuing at 6 p.m. with the regular meeting.