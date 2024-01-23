Watch Now
News

Faster Horses 2024 lineup: Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson & Hardy to headline

Jelly Roll
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Jelly Roll performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Jelly Roll
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 08:20:52-05

The 2024 Faster Horses Festival returns to Michigan International Speedway this summer and officials have announced the lineup for this year's event.

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Hardy will be the three headliners for the weekend of country music. It will take place July 19-21 at MIS.

Other artists scheduled for the event include:

  • Old Dominion
  • Cody Johnson
  • Riley Green
  • Ernest
  • Tyler Hubbard
  • Shane Smith and The Saints
  • Jackson Dean
  • Sawyer Brown
  • Ashley Cooke

You can view the full lineup on their site.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning