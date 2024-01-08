Fatal Ann Arbor apartment fire, explosion now under investigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The circumstances surrounding a reported explosion are being investigated following a fire Monday morning at an apartment complex in Ann Arbor.

Early Monday morning, firefighters from the Ann Arbor Fire Department were dispatched to Baker Commons located at 106 Packard after multiple reports of a fire and possible explosion.

The second alarm fire, Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said began in an apartment on the second floor.

"Fire and blast damage was limited to the one unit. Eight other units had smoke and water damage," Chief Kennedy said.

One female died inside of the unit where the fire began, Ann Arbor fire officials confirm.

"Firefighters encountered a second floor apartment fire and rescued one female occupant from the fire unit," officials with the Ann Arbor Fire Department said. "Unfortunately, this occupant was pronounced deceased on scene."

No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said, "There was some sort of explosion in the unit prior to the fire. The individual units do not have natural gas, and the building’s natural gas feed was not involved with the explosion or fire."

Residents impacted by the fire will be provided with assistance by the City of Ann Arbor's Housing Commission.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.