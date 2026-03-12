Father charged after allegedly threatening mother with gun at custody exchange in Mt. Clemens

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A father has been arrested and charged with several felonies after allegedly threatening the mother of his child with a gun at a custody exchange, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office tells us.

We're told the incident happened on Saturday, March 7, with police being called to the 100 block of Broadway Avenue in Mt. Clemens around 8 p.m.

Investigators say that Daronta Williamson, 33, got into an argument with the 26-year-old mother before assaulting her and threatening to shoot her, brandishing a weapon.

Williamson then proceeded to flee the scene without completing the custody exchange, with authorities telling us he left the child and a family member's home. We're told the child was unharmed in this incident and that they have been reunited with the mother.

About an hour after the alleged assault, deputies say that Williamson was spotted in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, where he allegedly shot at multiple people and also shot into the air.

We're told that a good Samaritan spotted a vehicle matching Williamson's description, and he was taken into custody without incident at Station 68. A gun with a magazine and ammo was recovered from the vehicle.

We're told that Williams is currently in the Macomb County Jail, awaiting further trial after being charged with the following:



2 counts – Assault with intent to murder (a life felony)

1 Count – Weapons – firearms – discharge in or at a building (10-year-felony)

1 Count – Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault, 4-year felony)

4 Counts – Weapons felony firearm (2-year-felony, served consecutively)

1 Count – Domestic violence

Bond for Williamson was set at $100,000, cash/surety (10 percent). A GPS tether is required upon release, as well a no-contact order with any of the victims.