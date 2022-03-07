Watch
Father charged with child abuse in Detroit BB gun shooting of 2-year-old

Posted at 6:37 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 18:37:44-05

(WXYZ) — The father who allegedly shot his 2-year-old son in the face with a BB gun is now facing child abuse charges, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The young boy was injured in the shooting, but survived.

Melvin Phillips has been charged with one count of Child Abuse Second Degree. He was arraigned on the charge Monday afternoon with a $10,000/10% bond.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Phillips was handling the BB gun at a home in the 4000 block of Bedford in Detroit when it discharged and hit his son in the lip and face.

Phillips’ probable cause conference is set for March 21.

