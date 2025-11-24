FBI conducting search at Southfield condo complex

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — FBI agents are on scene conducting a search at an condo in Southfield, 7 News Detroit has confirmed.

See video from Chopper 7 below

Chopper 7 over Southfield scene of search warrant

A spokesperson for the FBI Detroit field office confirmed that agents from the bureau were conducting law enforcement activities in Southfield.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of the Willow Pondo Condominiums, off of Lahser Rd. just north of 9 MIle, and captured agents walking out of an apartment.

Southfield police and Michigan State Police are also on scene.

The FBI said there is no known threat to public safety as this time.