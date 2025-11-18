FBI & Dearborn police investigate home on west side of city after recent assault with firearm

DEARBORN (WXYZ) — Local police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently at a home in Dearborn early Tuesday morning, investigating what authorities say was a recent felonious assault involving a firearm.

Police shared video of the arrests made, with the FBI busting down the door of the home and a person coming outside, eventually being taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Dearborn Police Department said that they are working with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force on this case.

"We want to reassure our community that there is no threat to public safety at this time," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The Dearborn Police Department remains fully committed to protecting the safety and well-being of everyone who lives, works, and visits our city.

An FBI spokesperson provided WXYZ with the following statement around 7 a.m.:

"I can confirm that members from the FBI in Michigan are present, today (November 18), in the city of Dearborn, conducting law enforcement activities. There is no current threat to public safety."

A neighbor told 7 News Detroit that around 6 a.m., he heard someone speak over the intercom, identifying themselves as the FBI and saying they had a warrant to search the premises.

"At that point and time, the officers all approached the house," Drew Whitley said. "Two people that lived in the house got out at that point, no violence, they were willing to cooperate. Then, after they were in custody, it looked like they used flashbangs, searched the house, searched the garage, I saw them moving some items from the house."

This amount of police presence is not the norm for the neighborhood, according to Whitley.

"Very chaotic for this neighborhood for sure," Whitley said. "It's usually very quiet here."

Chopper 7 caught footage of the raid of a home on Queen Street in Dearborn, just east of Oxford Road, early Tuesday morning. We saw the front door of the home broken down and officers in tactical units.

This is a developing story; 7 News Detroit has crews at the scene, and we will update this story when more info becomes readily available.