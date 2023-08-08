FBI searching for missing sisters with connections to Florida, Tennessee & Michigan

The FBI Detroit Field Office is asking for the public's help to locate two young sisters who were last seen in June in Northern Michigan.

According to the FBI, Iris and Tamara Perez were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023, heading toward the woods near their home in Houghton Lake,

Surveillance video also shows a newer model white Jeep leaving the area at the time they disappeared.

Feds say the sisters lived in Florida with their adoptive parents until around March 2023. They then moved to Michigan after they were found in the biological mother's home in Port St. Luice, Florida.

The sisters have connections to Port St. Lucie and Lake Worth, Florida, Winchester, Tennessee and Houghton Lake, Michigan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office at 989-275-5101.