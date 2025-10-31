Blog: FBI stops 'potential terrorist attack,' raids homes in Dearborn, facility in Inkster

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — FBI Director Kash Patel said the department thwarted a "potential terrorist attack," arresting multiple suspects in Michigan.

FBI stops 'potential terrorist attack,' raids homes in Dearborn, facility in Inkster

According to Patel, the suspects were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. A spokesperson for the FBI Detroit office said agents in Michigan were in Dearborn and Inkster conducting law enforcement activities on Friday morning.

7 News Detroit crews at homes that were raided in Dearborn and a storage facility in Inkster saw the evidence response team from the FBI and troopers from Michigan State Police on scene.

Agents had been going in and out of the homes and were seen coming out of the homes with suspected evidence from inside, as well as the garage of another home.

Multiple arrests made in thwarted terror plot in Michigan, FBI says

A neighbor told us that around 4:30 a.m., her husband heard loud bangs and saw a large police presence outside of the home.

The investigation had some in the community concerned ahead of trick-or-treating Friday while others weren't phased.

“A little concerning, ya know, if something God forbid were to happen, but as the FBI is doing their part, I feel a little bit better now,” one resident said.

'Potential terrorist attack' thwarted in metro Detroit, FBI says

Friday, Oct. 31 - 6:55 p.m.

An attorney who said he is representing one of the men taken into custody told 7 News Detroit that his client is a young adult and United States citizen.

Attorney Amir Makled denied that there was a terror attack or mass casualty event planned and that the public does not need to worry.

Friday, Oct. 31 - 3 p.m.

ABC News is now also reporting that law enforcement action was taken because the suspects mentioned "pumpkin day," which was believed to reference Halloween. The reference was picked up as law enforcement monitored online communications in a chat group.

Law enforcement sources are also telling ABC News the alleged plot involved firearms.

ABC is reporting that at least two suspects have been arrested. Three others have been taken in for questioning. They are said to range in age from 16 to 20, according to the ABC News sources.

Friday, Oct. 31 - 1:32 p.m.

Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig of MSNBC reported that senior officials in the FBI and Justice Department are frustrated with the way Patel announced the thwarting of an alleged terror plot.

In the article, the reports write that Patel disclosed the investigation before investigators could flesh out key details, including whether the attack was actually imminent.

According to Dilanian, it was announced before a criminal complaint was prepared.

Friday, Oct. 31 - 12:10 p.m.

Sources told CNN that the plot was inspired by ISIS, and reported that an undercover person with the FBI was introduced to the chatroom in the early stages of discussion.

According to CNN, agents became concerned that the attack may have been imminent after a reference to "pumpkin day" came up in the chatroom.

Friday, Oct. 31 - Noon

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel spoke Friday morning about SNAP benefits and also spoke on the situation.

She said, "We've been in consultation with the FBI in regard to this matter and while I can't speak publicly to the details of it, I can just say that I'm very, very grateful for the FBI's work in protecting the community and keeping people safe, and I'm sure we'll learn more about the details publicly later, but I'm thankful for their good work."

Friday, Oct. 31 - 11:56 a.m.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement. It reads, "This morning, I was briefed by Director Patel on the thwarted potential terrorist attack in our state . As details continue to develop, I am grateful for the swift action of the FBI and MSP protecting Michiganders."

Friday, Oct. 31 - 11:55 a.m.

Inkster Police Chief Tamika Jenkins said in a statement that a raid in Inkster took place at a storage facility on Michigan Avenue.

Jenkins said she has spoken to local agents who confirmed there is no threat to the public, but police will have additional personnel deployed throughout the evening.

Friday, Oct. 31 - 10:24 a.m.

White House Senior Director for Counterterrorism Seb Gorka said on X that the FBI "successfully disrupted a Jihadi terror plot."

Friday, Oct. 31 - 8:39 a.m.

On Friday morning, the Dearborn Police Department released the following statement to 7 News Detroit:

"The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning. We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time. For additional information or inquiries regarding the FBI’s operations, please contact the FBI at 313-965-5749 or De_Media@fbi.gov

The Dearborn Police Department remains committed to the safety and security of all who live, work and visit our city."

Friday, Oct. 31 - 8:23 a.m.

A spokesperson for the FBI Detroit Field Office said in a statement: "I can confirm that members from the FBI in Michigan were present in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster this morning conducting law enforcement activities. There is no current threat to public safety."

Friday, Oct. 31 - 7:32 a.m.

Patel said in a tweet that the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple people.

"This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland," Patel said in the tweet.