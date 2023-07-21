Watch Now
FBI wrongly searched for US senator and state senator in Section 702 spy data, court says

FBI Teenage Sextortion
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jul 21, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released court opinion says FBI employees wrongly searched foreign surveillance data for the last names of a U.S. senator and a state senator.

It's the latest revelation of the FBI violating regulations on the usage of foreign data.

The primary surveillance court said in an opinion released Friday that another FBI employee ran a search of the Social Security number of a state judge who alleged civil rights violations by a municipal chief of police.

The names and political parties of the people searched weren't disclosed.

The new violations come as the Biden administration faces a difficult battle over renewing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which expires at the end of this year.

