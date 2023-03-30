How Narcan works and why it's important to be available over-the-counter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — There were over 80,000 deaths in 2021 due to opioids. And while most of the overdoses are adults, data found that nearly 9,000 deaths between 1999 and 2016 were children and adolescents. And the highest rates were among those aged 15 to 19.

Where do many of these deaths happen?

Well, they happen at home, where someone is usually close by who can help. But sadly, by the time emergency services arrive, it’s too late to save a life. And that’s why it’s important that naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, needs to be available over the counter.

This drug can save a life within minutes. And it reverses an opioid overdose for about 90 minutes. What’s great about it is that it can be given to anyone, including children and babies. So we need to get it into the hands of families, friends, and neighbors. And I would also encourage schools, restaurants and businesses to consider stocking it.

Narcan only works on opioids – like prescription medications, heroin, and fentanyl. But you're not always going to know if someone is overdosing on an opioid or not. Regardless, if you suspect a drug overdose, you can still administer Narcan because it won’t have adverse effects if the person didn’t take opioids.

Narcan works by attaching to the opioid receptors and blocking the drug’s effect on the brain and restores breathing. But it only reverses the effects of the overdose if given right away. Sometimes two doses are needed, but only if a person doesn’t respond after two to three minutes. That’s why each package will include two nasal spray devices.

I want to stress that once this drug is administered, 911 needs to be called, and the person must be watched until help arrives because opioids can stay in the system longer than the drug is active.

As for when the drug will become available, it’s expected to be ready for purchase by late summer. It will likely be available online and in convenience stores, grocery stores, and possibly vending machines.

