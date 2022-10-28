FDA: Company recalls blood pressure medicine due to potential cancer risk

(WXYZ) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced a voluntary recall of a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk.

Pharmaceutical company Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. They come in 20-milligram and 12.5 milligram doses.

The medication is used to lower blood pressure. Officials say nitrosamine was detected, which can increase the risk of cancer at higher levels over a long period of time.

“To date, Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall,” the FDA said in a press release.

Patients using the drug are encouraged to talk to their doctor.

More information on the products impacted recalled can be found on the FDA’s website.