FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials have finalized a rule change that broadens availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies.

The update Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration formally removes a long-standing requirement that the medicine be picked up in person.

The Biden administration partially implemented the change last year. Tuesday's FDA action formally updates the drug's labeling to allow prescribing via any pharmacy that undergoes a certification process.

Women can then receive the pills either in person or through the mail. Still, the FDA rule change’s impact has been blunted by numerous state laws limiting access to the pills.