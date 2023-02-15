FDA panel weighs moving opioid antidote over the counter

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers are weighing whether the overdose-reversal drug naloxone should be made available as an over-the-counter medication.

It's the latest government proposal to increase use of the medication against the opioid overdose crisis.

The nasal spray version, Narcan, is already available without a prescription in all 50 states.

But switching it to over-the-counter status would allow it to be sold in vending machines, supermarkets and other locations.

The Food and Drug Administration panel is scheduled to take a non-binding vote on the switch late Wednesday.

FDA will make a final decision on the drug in coming weeks.