Watch Now
News

FDA panel weighs moving opioid antidote over the counter

Naloxone nasal spray for opioid overdose gets approval, may be used by non-medical professionals
stock image
Naloxone nasal spray for opioid overdose gets approval, may be used by non-medical professionals
Posted at 12:06 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 12:06:43-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers are weighing whether the overdose-reversal drug naloxone should be made available as an over-the-counter medication.

It's the latest government proposal to increase use of the medication against the opioid overdose crisis.

The nasal spray version, Narcan, is already available without a prescription in all 50 states.

But switching it to over-the-counter status would allow it to be sold in vending machines, supermarkets and other locations.

The Food and Drug Administration panel is scheduled to take a non-binding vote on the switch late Wednesday.

FDA will make a final decision on the drug in coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website