February is American Heart Month! Here are resources to help save lives

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The American Red Cross has designated February as American Heart Health Month to highlight the dangers of heart disease, the number 1 killer of Americans.

Heart disease is preventable when you live a healthy lifestyle. This includes not smoking, being at a healthy weight, lowering elevated or high blood sugar and cholesterol, treating high blood pressure, having least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week and regular checkups with your physician.

The Red Cross says this month, “landmarks, news anchors and neighborhoods go red to raise awareness and support for the fight against heart disease.”

One way to commemorate American Heart Month is by learning CPR, a crucial skill needed to help save lives.

“With a half-million cardiac arrests each year, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) can help save a life if a person's breathing or heart stops. It's not just for healthcare workers and emergency responders. In fact, CPR can double or triple the chance of survival when bystanders take action. The American Red Cross helps train you safely, effectively and confidently, so you're prepared for the minutes that matter the most,” the Red Cross said.

For more information about heart health and to take a CPR class, click here.