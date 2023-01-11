All U.S. flights could be delayed, grounded due to FAA computer failure

(WXYZ) — Flights throughout the United States could be grounded Wednesday morning after a computer failure at the FAA.

According to the FAA, the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) computer system failed Wednesday morning. It provides flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots.

According to FlightAware, 16 flights at Detroit Metro Airport are delayed as of 6:40 a.m. Wednesday

ABC News reports that the FAA said it is working to restore the system and performing final validation checks and re-populating the system.

In a 6:57 a.m. tweet, the FAA said, "The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited."

Sources told NBC News that flights in the U.S. were grounded, and ABC News said American Airlines plans to only delay flights for the moment.

"Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the FAA said.

Both Southwest and United Airlines have released statements saying all U.S. flights are delayed this morning.

We're closely monitoring a data issue with the FAA that may impact the start of operations today Jan 11, 2023. Pease check your flight status in the Southwest app or on https://t.co/qJUDbsC3g0 for any flight status changes. https://t.co/J6V52SSN6f — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 11, 2023

