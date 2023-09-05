Federal judge dismissed Fouts' lawsuit against city council

A federal judge has dismissed Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' lawsuit against city council in what was likely his last effort to get on the 2023 ballot.

Last month, Fouts sued the city council claiming his civil rights were violated after his name was not included on the August 2023 primary ballot. He also wanted to decertify the results of the primary election.

During the primary election, George Dimas, who is currently the human resources director for the City of Warren, and State Rep. Lori Stone received the most votes. They'll now face off in the November election to see who will replace long-time incumbent Jim Fouts.

Fouts has been mayor of Michigan's third-largest city for 16 years but has been kept off the ballot due to term limits and rulings from different courts.

A few days after the suit was filed, the council filed a motion to dismiss, which the judge granted on Tuesday.

In 2020, Warren voters decided to impose term limits on all elected officials in Michigan’s third-largest city, including Fouts.

Nearly 68% of Warren voters passed a change to the city charter that only allows city leaders to serve 3 terms in office. At the time, Fouts was in the middle of his fourth term. He later tried to argue the Charter amendment did not apply to him.