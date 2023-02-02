Federal judge keeps Kilpatrick under supervised release, says ex-Mayor not accepting responsibility

(WXYZ) — In two separate orders, US District Judge Nandy Edmunds has denied motions by Kwame Kilpatrick and Bobby Ferguson to terminate their supervised release.

Both Kilpatrick and Ferguson, who were convicted of corruption related to Kilpatrick's time in office as Mayor of Detroit, became eligible for termination of their relief one year after they were released from prison.

Kilpatrick was released when he was granted clemency by former President Donald Trump on January 13, 2021. Ferguson was granted compassionate relief and his jail sentence was changed to time served in April 2021.

However, both men were still required to remain under supervised release and pay the restitution they were originally sentenced to.

In her orders, Edmunds wrote that neither man "has not identified any new or unforeseen circumstances that would warrant early termination of supervised release" and that for both men "by continuing Defendant’s supervised release, the Court will ensure that Defendant will remain under supervision during continuing efforts to collect the restitution owed in this case."

However, in her order denying Kilpatrick's motion, Edmunds went further, writing: