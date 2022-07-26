Federal judge orders seizure of nearly $200K from Kwame Kilpatrick, wife

(WXYZ) — A federal court has ordered Paypal and Plumfund to turn over $193,303.61 from accounts linked to former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife Laticia.

The couple launched a crowdfunding campaign in June to purchase a house in Florida. Federal Judge Nancy Edmunds issued the notices of garnishment July 11.

Kilpatrick was released from prison in January 2021 when then President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. Kilpatrick had served seven years of a 28-year sentence on racketeering, extortion, bribery, and other charges related to several crimes when he was Detroit mayor from 2002-2008.

However, Kilpatrick was still required to pay $4,779,826 in restitution along with a special assessment of $2,400. It is not clear if he has made any payments toward his restitution.

