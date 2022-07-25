Feds: Alleged gun buyer knew cop killer was dangerous, should remain locked up

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the man accused of buying the firearm later used to kill a Detroit cop seeks to be released from custody, the feds laid out new evidence against him.

Sheldon Thomas knew that Ehmani Davis was dangerous, according to a 21-page filing, but still helped him purchase a military-style pistol he would not be eligible to buy on his own.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Thomas admitted that “(Davis) wasn’t the type of guy that you really wanted to have beef with…(Davis) was not to be (expletive) with.”

Citing text messages with Davis and two others, the government claims Thomas was frequently contacted as a middleman to set up straw firearm purchases.

In addition to Davis, they say texts show Thomas was contacted by a second prospective client on January 26 of this year, and a third on May 25.

“That’s unfortunately how the business works,” said former asst. U.S. Attorney Anjali Prasad, who reviewed the feds’ filing for 7 Action News.

“You don’t just straw purchase for one person, you get a name you recognize and people say: ‘I need a gun, I’m not allowed to have a gun. Let me go to this guy.’”

Before they say Thomas successfully purchased a Draco pistol in June for Davis, they say the two had texted back and forth about a different firearm sale in February, and used coded language to avoid detection.

Davis: I got the money on me right now

Thomas: The money for the stick?

Davis: Yea and I’ll throw u some extra just for looking out for me

Thomas: Send me the stick u want and the beans u want with it

Davis: I already talked to the people he said he has it in stock

Ultimately, the feds claim Davis backed out of the sale when he told Thomas he found one for much cheaper.

Just one day after Thomas and Davis were seen on surveillance video walking into an Eastpointe gun store in May, Davis was fighting with police after his mother called 9-1-1.

The encounter was captured in body camera footage obtained by 7 Action News.

“He was 19-years-old…he was facing some other charges, it sounds like the family was well aware that he’s somebody that should not have access to a gun,” said Prasad.

The new evidence was put forward as Thomas’s attorney tries to get his client released on bond.

The feds say he is too dangerous to be released.

A decision is expected as soon as tomorrow.

