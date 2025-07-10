Feds: MS-13 gang member from El Salvador arrested in Detroit over the weekend

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men who officials say were in the country illegally, including an MS-13 gang member, were arrested in Detroit over the weekend, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

We're told the two men were being held by police at a local motel in Sterling Heights when the U.S. Border Patrol's Detroit Station was asked to assist.

The two men, both from El Salvador, were interviewed by the agents. During the interviews, one of the men admitted to being a member of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The man told the feds that he served 20 years in a Salvadoran prison for the murder of a rival gang member.

During the incident, local police also seized five grams of crystal meth. Both men are currently being processed for removal from the country.

“This is a major win for the U.S. Border Patrol and the safety of our communities,” said Detroit Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo Jr. “This arrest is a clear example of how agents and our law enforcement partners are protecting our towns by removing violent criminals from our country.”

