Feds say Navarro lied about being denied call to lawyer

Peter Navarro
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro speaks to reporters Friday, June 3, 2022, outside of federal court in Washington. Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Peter Navarro
Posted at 6:12 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 18:12:48-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is pushing back on an assertion from former Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who had claimed he was denied access to an attorney when he was arrested on contempt charges last week.

The Justice Department alleges Navarro lied to the judge and to members of the media when he claimed he was told he couldn't call a lawyer and that he was denied food and water while being held for several hours after his arrest on Friday.

Navarro was indicted on charges that he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

