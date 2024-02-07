Feds seize 640 pounds of suspected cocaine, worth $8.7M, at Ambassador Bridge

U.S. officials seized more than 600 pounds of cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge this week from a semi that was hauling agricultural equipment.

According to a criminal complaint, Customs and Border Protection officers were conducting outbound customs inspections on Monday night around 11:45 p.m.

Officers selected a semi-driven by Canadian resident Gagandeep Singh, who is from India, for secondary inspection.

He ignored the officer's instruction to pull over under the bridge and kept going toward the tolls before he was stopped by officers.

Officers said the seal of the trailer did not match the seal on the paperwork, and they conducted an inspection.

Inside the trailer, they found a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Officers then seized 290 kilograms of suspected cocaine from the trailer after a K-9 alerted to the odor of controlled substances. That's equal to about 640 pounds, and has a street value of $8.7 million.

The cocaine was packaged in 13 Home Depot cardboard boxes that were placed just inside the trailer doors and they were sealed with duct tape.

Inside the cab of the truck, officers found scissors and duct tape matching the tape on the boxes.