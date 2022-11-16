Watch Now
Feds, tech fall short on watching extremists, Senate says

Posted at 3:43 PM, Nov 16, 2022
A new Senate report is criticizing the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security for not doing enough to track domestic extremists.

The report issued Wednesday by the Senate Homeland Security panel caps three years of hearings by the panel into the threat of domestic extremism.

It recommends better coordination and says the agencies should get better at monitoring social media as a way to prevent violence like the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The report also faulted social media companies for encouraging extremist content and urged tech companies to do more to reduce its spread.

