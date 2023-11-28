Fed's Waller raises possibility of a rate cut by spring if inflation keeps slowing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Federal Reserve official raised the possibility that the Fed could decide to cut its benchmark interest rate as early as spring if inflation keeps declining steadily.

The official, Christopher Waller, cautioned that inflation is still too high and that it's not yet certain if a recent slowdown in price increases can be sustained.

But he sounded the most optimistic notes of any Fed official since the central bank launched its aggressive streak of rate hikes.

Waller is regarded as a relatively "hawkish" official, meaning that he typically favors higher rates to combat inflation rather than low rates to boost job growth.

But he has also become somewhat of a bellwether for the Fed's overall rate-setting committee.