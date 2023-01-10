Here’s where $1M+ winning lottery tickets were sold in Michigan over past 6 months

(WXYZ) — Feeling lucky? With the Mega Millions jackpot currently standing at $1.1 billion, many people have lottery on their mind.
So, we thought we’d share where $1 million+ lottery tickets have been sold in Michigan over the past 6 months (Aug. 1, 2022-Jan. 10, 2023).
From Traverse City to Detroit, big-winning lottery tickets have been sold at gas stations, supermarkets and more.
Here’s the list, according to Michigan Lottery:
Jan. 7, 2023 Lotto 47: $1.15 million, Kroger #721, Pinckney
Dec. 24, 2022 Lotto 47: $1.15 million, Rose City EZ Mart, Rose City
Dec. 22, 2022 Diamond 7s: $4 million, Derminer’s Parkside Market, Gaylord
Dec. 15, 2022 Diamond 7s: $4 million, Meijer Store #315 Cash Office, Bad Axe
Dec. 13, 2022 VIP Millions: $4 million, Kroger #448, Troy
Dec. 10, 2022 Lotto 47: $3.73 million, GEB Clarkston Inc, Clarkston
Nov. 07, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, Country Corner Supermarket, Stanwood
Nov. 05, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, K&G Deli, Detroit
Oct. 31, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, CVS/Pharmacy 06843, Traverse City
Oct. 29, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, Billy’s Liquor Depot II, Redford
Oct. 29, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, New Buffalo Shell #1725, New Buffalo
Oct. 26, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, Charaf Oil Inc, Dearborn
Oct. 19, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, Fast Freddie’s, Ubly
Sept. 29, 2022 Double Diamond: $1 million, Meijer #251 Gas Station, Stevensville
Sept. 28, 2022: Lotto 47: $5.42 million, online, Redford
Sept. 24, 2022: Powerball: $1 million, Otsego Party Store, Otsego
Sept. 01, 2022: Triple Million: $1 million, Gerths Beef & Deli, Temperance
Aug. 24, 2022: Powerball: $1 million, Meijer #196 Gas Station, Portage
Aug. 11, 2022: $40 Million Cash Payout: $1 million, Adrian Mobil, Adrian