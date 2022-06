FENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fire officials are on the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Fenton.

The fire is at Mill St. And Adelaide. It began as a dumpster fire that spread to a nearby restaurant.

The restaurant has been identified as El Topo Restaurant. Video from Chopper 7 shows extensive damage to the rear and roof of the building.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries.