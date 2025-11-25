Ferndale city council delays decision over license plate cameras amid public debate

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ferndale City Council delayed a decision on new license plate cameras following concerns from community members.

Earlier this month, Ferndale police shut off their Flock camera system and chose not to renew the contract. Instead, police presented a proposal to city council to approve a new contract to use Axon instead.

During the city council meeting on Monday, several residents expressed privacy concerns with the expanded surveillance, but others shared that they still want the cameras to help officers do their jobs.

Ferndale councilmembers were split on the decision and decided not to vote without more clarification. They scheduled another meeting for Dec. 15 to discuss the issue further.

The license plate readers, installed at entry points throughout Ferndale, have stirred up debate between effective policing and privacy rights.

"You can't see the occupant, you can't identify race. In most cases, you can't identify a gender. It's just a picture of your vehicle, and more specifically, a picture of the license plate," said Chief Dennis Emmi of the Ferndale Police Department.

The technology works by capturing images of license plates and vehicle backs, then alerting officers when a flagged vehicle is detected. Police provided footage showing how officers receive alerts on their computers with the plate information and location before making stops.

"There's more than 5,000 communities across the country using this technology and particularly this vendor," Emmi said.

The department credits the system with helping solve various crimes, including robberies, home invasions, and homicide, including a road-rage homicide that happened earlier this year.

Public opinion on the cameras remains divided. Some residents express little concern about the surveillance.

The cameras were installed as part of a 2.5-year pilot program in 2023, with 15 devices currently positioned at entry points along Woodward and Nine Mile. A new proposal would reduce that number to nine cameras.

