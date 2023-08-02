Ferndale construction to pause during 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction in Ferndale during this year's Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue will be placed on hold for the event.

Work along Woodward from 8 Mile to Oakridge Street will be on pause to ensure the event can operate at full capacity.

The city of Ferndale is partnering with the Michigan Department of Transportation for the Woodward Moves project, aiming to increase Ferndale’s Street accessibility.

When the Woodward Moves project started, leaders planned for a pause to avoid a construction-free Woodward Dream cruise.

The Ferndale Dream Cruise will take place August 18 and August 19.

For more information, click here.