Ferndale High School campus releasing early Tuesday after threatening note found in bathroom

Posted at 10:59 AM, Nov 15, 2022
(WXYZ) — Ferndale Schools are releasing students from the middle school and high school early Tuesday after a threatening note was reportedly found in the bathroom.

The schools share the same campus.

The district texted an alert to parents earlier morning saying that the middle and high schools were in lockdown on the Ferndale High School campus.

7 Action News has learned that school officials are now doing an early release for the students at 11:30 a.m.

On Monday, both the middle school and high school were closed after a threat was posted to social media. Ferndale police say a 16-year-old female student has been arrested in connection to those social media threats against Ferndale High School.

“We take threats of violence against our community and students incredibly seriously,” said Ferndale Police Captain David Spellman in a press release. “In this case, we feel confident that the threat has been neutralized and the suspect poses no ongoing danger to the community.”

