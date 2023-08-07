Ferndale police investigating home invasion where suspects dressed in tactical vests with ‘police’ markings

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ferndale police are investigating a home invasion where the suspects reportedly dressed in law enforcement attire.

Police say the invasion happened on Friday, August 4 at 5:30 a.m.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of W. Woodland after someone reportedly heard a man screaming in the backyard.

The victim told police the four suspects entered his home wearing tactical vests with “police” markings.

Police say they do not believe the incident was random and that the victim was targeted.

Ferndale police are reminding residents that legitimate members of law enforcement will not wear ski masks and will produce a badge upon request.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-541-3650 ext 5.

