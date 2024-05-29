Ferndale preparing for Pride Festival amid FBI warning of heightened terrorist threats

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ferndale Pride is a staple community event that kicks off Pride Month with tens of thousands expected to be in attendance.

Organizers and Ferndale police are keeping safety top of mind after the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security put out a warning that foreign terrorist organizations may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming Pride Month.

Ferndale Pride is heading into its 14th year and over 220 booths will line W. 9 Mile Road from Woodward Avenue to Livernois Street. The festival will feature musical performances, aerial acrobatics, food and more. The event raises thousands of dollars for local charities and organizations.

“We are the gayborhood of Michigan," Ferndale Pride executive director Julia Music said.

The Ferndale Police Department says during the event on Saturday, all hands will be on deck to ensure safety for everyone attending.

“Probably 20% of our force (at the event) that day, which is a substantial amount of protection," Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi said.

Emmi says he was made aware of the PSA from federal partners this month. The statement says foreign terrorist organizations "have previously promoted anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric and targeted LGBTQIA+ related events or venues for attacks."

It goes on to highlight ISIS and the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, where 49 people died and the shooter claimed allegiance to the terrorist organization. While the warning is general and does not cite a specific event or location, the Ferndale Police Department is taking every precaution.

“It has been a fantastic event in the past and I don’t see any reason why this shouldn’t be fantastic as well," Emmi said. “We’re always looking to the past to prepare for a safer future.”

Affirmations is a Ferndale LGBTQ community center. They also heard about the warning but say hatred from groups is something they're unfortunately used to.

“It’s heartbreaking that even in our safe spaces, we don’t always feel safe," Affirmations community engagement manager Justin Bettcher said.

However, spirits are high for the event despite the warning, and the community is ready to kick off Pride Month.

“While it’ll be inevitably in the back of people’s minds, it’s not going to ruin the day. We’re not going to let it. We never do," Bettcher said.

Ferndale Pride takes place Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m.

Starting on Friday at 5 p.m., the following road will be closed:



Planavon Street from W. Nine Mile Road to Withington Street

Additional parking spaces reserved for stage Reopen by Sunday at noon



Starting on Saturday at 3 a.m., the following roads will be closed:

W. Nine Mile Road from Woodward Avenue to Livernois Street

Allen Street from W. Troy Street to W. Nine Mile Road

Planavon Parking Lot

All roads will reopen by Sunday at 7 a.m.