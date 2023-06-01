Ferndale Pride Festival returns June 3

(WXYZ) — Ferndale’s own LGBTQAI festival is returning to downtown Ferndale!

For the 13th year, Ferndale Pride will bring color to West Nine Mile Road between Woodward Avenue and Livernois Street. This year portions of Planavon and Allen streets near West Nine Mile, and portions of parking lots near Planavon and West Nine Mile will be included as well. According to the Ferndale Pride organizers, this will be the largest festival Ferndale Pride has ever had.

With more than 200 vendors, as well as bands, disc jockeys, and other performers, downtown Ferdnale will be filled with hundreds of visitors wanting to show their LGBTQ+ pride and allyship.

The event kicks off June 3 at 12:30 and is completely free.

Full breakdown of Ferndale Pride:



12:30 p.m. – Opening ceremony at Stella Rosa Performance Stage. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted.

1 to 8 p.m. – Vendors open.

1 to 6 p.m. – Blue Care Network of Michigan Children’s Area open.

1 to 6 p.m. – Skilled Lactation and Nature’s Playhouse’s Baby Feeding Area open.

1 to 6 p.m. – Genisys Credit Union Climbing Wall open.

1 to 8 p.m. – Mark McMillan, LMSW, CAADC Recovery Education Area open with activities presented by The Phoenix.

1 to 8 p.m. – Vibe Credit Union presents the Canine Companion Animal Adoption area open.

1 to 5 p.m. – Free sexual health screenings by Unified Health at Affirmations Community Center, 290 W. Nine Mile Road.

1:30 to 3 p.m. – AA Brownbaggers, Affirmations Community Center, 290 W. Nine Mile Road.

2 to 6 p.m. Drag Story Time, Children’s area across from the Stella Rosa Performance Stage. Readings at 2:00, 3:00, 4:00 & 5:00 pm.

2 to 10 p.m. – MKX Oils Dance Stage open.

2 to 10 p.m. – Bobcat Bonnie’s Drag Performances, 240 W. Nine Mile Road

8 to 8:45 p.m. – Motor City Casino Hotel presents Nervous But Excited at the Stella Rosa Performance Stage

8 to 10 p.m. – CircutMOM and THOTS & Prayers present DJ Deanne at the MKX Oils Dance Stage

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. – Thots and Prayers & CircutMOM present GSP and Joshua Ruiz Afterparty, Olympus Theater, 940 W. McNichols Road, Detroit. Ticketed event. 21+

10 p.m. – Street entertainment ends.

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. – Sponsoring bars and restaurants continue the Ferndale Pride celebration.

