Ferndale responds to alleged foiled terror plot targeting LGBTQ+ venues

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Federal investigators say they prevented a planned terrorist attack that was set to target LGBTQ+-friendly bars and clubs in downtown Ferndale over Halloween weekend.

According to the federal complaint, two suspects facing terrorism charges — Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud — along with an unnamed juvenile, scouted three businesses on Woodward Avenue near East 9 Mile Road on the evenings of Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. The FBI says these locations "attract members of the LGBTQ+ community."

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video reports below:

Suspect scouted LGBTQ+ bars in Ferndale

Suspect scouted LGBTQ+ bars in Ferndale

Ali and Mahmoud, both residents of Dearborn, have been charged with gun crimes.

The alleged attack was motivated by ISIS ideology, federal investigators said. Multiple co-conspirators were also named in the complaint.

Sketches by Carole Kabrin Defendant Mohmed Ali, Attorney Amir Makled, Judge Friedman



Sketches by Carole Kabrin Majed Mahmoud and attorney William Swor

"I could see that there was potential for lots of damage to be done on (Halloween)," said Julia Music, executive director of Ferndale PRIDE. "Very disturbing that they were looking at a specific date where they know a lot of people would be gathering at a bar."

The complaint details how the suspects and alleged co-conspirators practiced shooting skills over several weeks at Downriver Guns in Belleville, where surveillance photos captured them. The gun range declined to comment when contacted Monday.

Read the full complaint below:

Criminal Complaint against Mohmed Ali & Majed Mahmoud by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

Ferndale has a thriving LGBTQ+ community, with its annual Pride festival attracting thousands from across Michigan. Music said the news has her reshaping security plans for next year's event.

"To think about that kind of ammunition. We've seen it in school shootings, we know what it can do," Music said. "We saw it at Pulse. We know the devastation."

Watch Heather Catallo's video report breaking down the criminal complaint:

2 Dearborn men charged in alleged Halloween terror plot targeting Ferndale

While no specific businesses were named in the complaint, several LGBTQ+-friendly venues in the area declined to speak on camera about the incident. SOHO, a prominent LGBTQ+ bar in Ferndale, released a statement Monday calling the alleged plot "abhorrent."

Below is SOHO's full statement:

"SOHO is aware of recent reports concerning a potential threat directed toward businesses in our area. While it appears we were not targeted directly, we commend and deeply appreciate the swift and thorough response of local and federal law enforcement agencies in addressing the matter and ensuring the safety of our community.



We have always felt safe in the Ferndale community thanks to our close relationship with local law enforcement and their ongoing diligence and support. Their partnership has been vital in maintaining the sense of security and trust that defines our neighborhood.



It is abhorrent that the LGBTQ+ community would ever be targeted — a community that stands for tolerance, unity, and peace. SOHO remains steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive, and joyful environment for all.



Our operations continue as normal, and we look forward to greeting our guests with the same warmth and hospitality they have always known. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our patrons, neighbors, and the broader community for their continued trust and support. Together, we reaffirm the values of resilience, pride, and solidarity that make Ferndale such a special place."

Lifelong Ferndale resident Jeff Bolen, currently living in Hazel Park, expressed his dismay at the news.

"Broken heart, broken heart," Bolen said. "That just shouldn't be part of this world."

Despite the disturbing allegations, community leaders say they will move forward with heightened security measures while maintaining their commitment to love and acceptance.

"We'll rise above this. We always do," Music said.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report where a retired FBI assistant director weighs in:

2 Dearborn men charged in alleged Halloween terror plot targeting Ferndale

Affirmations Community Center in Ferndale is a hub for the LGBTQ+ community. While declining an interview, Executive Director Tracy Hall released the following statement:

“We are aware of reports that the individuals apprehended on Friday were potentially targeting LGBTQ+ businesses and organizations, and are fully cooperating with authorities as they continue to investigate this foiled terror attack.



Now more than ever, we are reminded of how important our mission is, which is to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ+ Michiganders through education, programming, advocacy and by providing space for community connection. Nothing will deter us from this critical work, and we will continue standing alongside and supporting the needs of our community during this harrowing ordeal.”

The Ferndale Police Department says they were in communication with the FBI Detroit Office immediately following the execution of the search warrants and arrest of the subjects named in the complaint. The FBI assured Ferndale police that there was no active threat to the community.

______________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

