Festivals, airshow and Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Festivals will be taking place across metro Detroit this weekend including the Ribs and R&B Festival and the Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival. The Beach Boys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a list for you:

Harvest Heatwave



Friday 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Beacon Park at 1901 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

Forgotten Harvest will host a fundraiser along with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services to fight food waste and insecurity. There will be food, drinks, music, outdoor games, an online auction and activities for kids. They also will show "The Sandlot."

Hippie Fest in the Village



Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canterbury Village at 2369 Joslyn Court in Lake Orion

The fourth annual Hippies Fest will be back at Canterbury Village with hippie items, drinks and food. The whole family is welcome to join the festival's live music, magicians, monster truck show and more. There will also be a food drive to support the Village Food Pantry.

Oakland County International Airport Open House & Air Show



Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oakland County International Airport at 6500 Patterson Parkway in Waterford Township

Five high-performance aerobatic aircraft will take the sky. But first, the Misty Blues, an all women skydiving team, will will parachute with a large American flag. World War II aircraft and military vehicles and Oakland County Sheriff and University of Michigan Survival Flight helicopters will be on display.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes and Thundercat



Sunday at 7 p.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Music returns to Comerica Park with The Red Hot Chili Peppers performing with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat. The show is part of an international tour and is their first stadium tour in the U.S.

Ribs and R&B Music Festival



Friday 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hart Plaza at 1 Hart Plaza in Detroit

The Ribs and R&B Music Festival returns to Detroit with a summer celebration featuring barbecue and music. Attendees can expect a lineup from local barbecue experts while listening to R&B and soul singers.

Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival



Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Sweetest Heart of Mary Church at 4440 Russell Street in Detroit

The annual Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival returns to Detroit. They will have live entertainment all weekend long, Polish cuisine, a beer tent, vendors, 50/50 raffle and more.

The Beach Boys - Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer



Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre at Oakland University at 3554 Walton Boulevard in Rochester Hills

Rock And Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys are bringing their “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” to metro Detroit. More than a half century of music will be celebrated as they perform.

