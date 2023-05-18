Festivals, food, music and more: Downtown Detroit Partnership announces summer events

(WXYZ) — Get ready for summer fun in Downtown Detroit.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership announced its lineup of free events and activities over the summer across its parks, from live entertainment to fitness classes to festivals, markets and more.

“Downtown Detroit has become a thriving entertainment and cultural district. With over 2,000 free, annual events produced and presented by the Downtown Detroit Partnership across six signature public spaces, showcasing Detroit’s vibrant community is a year-round passion for our dedicated team,” said David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, in a press release. “As a result, the parks have become beautiful, world-class destinations for everyone to enjoy while supporting our city’s venues, restaurants, bars and shops.”

It’s a big milestone for Campus Martius Park, as the iconic park celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Beach Days!

The beach bar at Campus Martius in the heart of Downtown Detroit is reopening today.

Elia Group announced BrisaBar will reopen for the season on Thursday, May 18, offering people an oasis to relax and unwind in the sand.

It will offer a variety of tropical drinks, plus food items, beer, pop and much more. Elia Group also operates Cadillac Lodge in Cadillac Square in the winter.

Beach parties with DJ and band performances will be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting June 8.

Family Fun Days!

Head on over to Beacon Park starting June 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a variety of free activities for families and people of all ages. Lawn games, science experiments, puppet shows and more!

Market Fridays!

Shop and support local small businesses. Market Fridays are back in Cadillac Square starting on June 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For a nighttime experience with shopping, dancing, drinking and eating, check out Night Market at Beacon Park. That’s from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays starting June 10.

Downtown Street Eats!

The food trucks are taking over. Downtown Street Eats returned in April and will run through October as more than 80 food trucks rotating at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade weekdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lunchtime Acoustics!

Live performances is back from noon to 2 p.m. Fridays starting June 9 at Cadillac Square.

Movie Nights in the D!

The Downtown Detroit Partnership announced the return of "Movie Nights in the D," happening every Wednesday at Campus Martius Park.

The weekly event is presented by the Capital One Cafe and supported by Faygo, and allows families to enjoy movies outside on the lawn at Campus Martius.

You can bring a chair or a blanket to watch the outdoor movie, and popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase.

Check out the schedule below.

June 7 – Love Simon | PG-13 |

June 14 – Wakanda Forever | PG-13

June 21 – Into The Woods | PG

June 28 – Lyle Lyle Crocodile | PG

July 12 – Spider-Man No Way Home | PG-13

July 19 – Uncharted | PG-13

July 26 – The Fifth Element | PG-13

August 2 – Trolls | PG

August 9 – The Lost City | PG-13

August 16 – Top Gun Maverick | PG-13

August 23 – Aladdin 30th Anniversary Celebration | G

Fitness!

Here’s a list of the Fitness + Energy workout classes offered:

"City Glow Yoga on Mondays, Volleyball Leagues with Come Play Detroit on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Fitness After Dark–KickAbsä with Coach Kiwi on Thursdays, Hustle and Flow with dance instructors from N’Namdi Movement Center on Saturdays and Morning Combo with Tracie LG Fitness on Sundays. At Cadillac Square, there’s Workout Wednesdays with First Responders 4 Fitness. At Capitol Park and Grand Circus Park, DDP welcomes Citizen Yoga on Wednesdays and Sundays, respectively."

Celebrating our four-legged friends!

On Saturdays, Grand Circus Park will have monthly themed events and activities for dogs, from dog prom to an ice cream social to “Howl-O-Ween,” there’s lots to do for man’s best friend.

Gear up for Grand Prix!

Here’s a list of what the DDP has planned for Grand Prix weekend in Detroit:

Downtown Street Eats Expanded Hours

Downtown Street Eats expanded hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday,

June 2; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

Grand Prix Viewing at Campus Martius Park

Watch the race on the big screen at Campus Martius Park on all three days of the Grand Prix.

Ford at Capitol Park – June 2 – 4

Ford vehicle displays, tailgate, live music and giveaways: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2, 3 and 4, at Capitol Park.

Small Business Straightaway – June 3 & 4

Detroit Grand Prix Small Business Straightaway at Cadillac Square from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3 and 4, featuring more than 30 local artisans and vendors representing all seven neighborhood districts in Detroit.

Juneteenth!

As part of its Juneteenth observation, the DDP will feature a screening of “Wakanda Forever” on June 14 at Campus Martius Park. The screening event will also have an African Drum and Dance Circle and feature Nandi Comer, Michigan’s first poet laureate in 60 years.

On June 16 and 17, the Night Market and Market Friday will highlight Black business showcases.

Then on June 24, the DDP is partnering with the NAACP Detroit Branch for the June Jubilee: A Celebration of Freedom. During the event, there will be a 60th Commemorative Freedom Walk from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Immersive fashion show!

On July 21 at Campus Maritus Park, the DDP and Hot Sam’s Detroit will host a fashion show with live music and more to celebrate the history of Black businesses in Detroit.

Party in the Park!

Mark your calendars for August 3 at 6:30 p.m. for Party in the Park at Campus Martius. Expect music, cocktails, hot d’oeuvers and networking opportunities. Tickets for that event will start at $150.

For a full schedule of the events, click here.