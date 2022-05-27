Festivals, Memorial Day celebrations happening in metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you don't have plans yet this Memorial Day weekend, there's still time.

There will be lots of music, food and Memorial Day celebrations in metro Detroit.

Here's a list of seven things to do this weekend:

Friday



AJR OK Orchestra Tour

7:30 p.m. Pine Knob Music Theatre Tickets: ticketmaster.com



Saturday



Bailey Park Moves: Walk, ride, roll

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bailey Park Pre-registration: baileyparkndc.org

Movement Music Festival

2 p.m. to midnight Hart Plaza Tickets: movementfestival.com

The Comedy Explosion with D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique

8 p.m. Fox Theatre Tickets: ticketmaster.com



Sunday

