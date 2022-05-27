Festivals, Memorial Day celebrations happening in metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you don't have plans yet this Memorial Day weekend, there's still time.
There will be lots of music, food and Memorial Day celebrations in metro Detroit.
Here's a list of seven things to do this weekend:
Friday
- AJR OK Orchestra Tour
- 7:30 p.m.
- Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Saturday
- Bailey Park Moves: Walk, ride, roll
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bailey Park
- Pre-registration: baileyparkndc.org
- Movement Music Festival
- 2 p.m. to midnight
- Hart Plaza
- Tickets: movementfestival.com
- The Comedy Explosion with D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique
- 8 p.m.
- Fox Theatre
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Sunday
- St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Harper Avenue
- Email for more information: ggrubello@mac.com
- Jerk Fest 1
- 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Caribbean Chill & Grill
- More information: universalxpression
- Movement Music Festival
- 2 p.m. to midnight
- Hart Plaza
- Tickets: movementfestival.com
- Momix - Alice
- 3 p.m.
- Music Hall Center
- Ticket: ticketmaster.com