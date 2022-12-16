Fight over marijuana licenses in Mt. Clemens as officials say they were issue in error

(WXYZ) — A fight over marijuana is happening in Mt. Clemens. Two dispensaries are now under review by the city, after getting their licenses from the state. The city said it was an error.

Jar's Cannabis opened their doors in Mt. Clemens on Wednesday and the other store, Pleasantrees, is under review by city officials.

"All I can say is we followed the law," Josh Hovey, a spokesperson for Jar's, said.

Matthew Abel is the founder of Cannabis Counsel and has been practicing for 30 years as an attorney. He said once a license is granted, it becomes a property right and said now it's an issue for the courts.

"So it will be interesting to see how this plays out. My guess is those two businesses – Pleasantrees and Jar's – will remain there," Abel said.

Pleasantrees declined to comment on the issue, and the state cannabis regulatory agency said the licenses were given to them fair and square.

In a statement, they said in part, "We followed the same procedure we always follow when processing licenses. That procedure includes checking with municipal officials to make sure an applicant is in compliance with local ordinances."

How can something like this slip through the cracks at a city level? The city hasn't really explained, but in a statement, Mt. Clemens Mayor Laura Kropp said "Our Mount Clemens city attorney is currently working with state officials to rectify the situation."

The city said they're declining interviews until they hear from the state.

"It is unfortunate that we have to have this litigation just to have the dance play out-one way or the other but it would be the city that would bring some type of action now to try to shut them down," Abel said.

The businesses did follow the law and the licenses ar real.