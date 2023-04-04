Fighting erupts outside Detroit tiny home during resident eviction

(WXYZ) — Chaos and fighting broke out at a tiny home where a woman is facing eviction on Detroit's west side on Tuesday.

It happened at the home of Taura Brown, and is the latest culmination of a fight between Brown and 36th District Court for over a year.

Last week, a judge told Taura Brown she had 10 days to vacate the tiny home on Monterey St.

The collection of tiny houses in the area is owned by Cass Community Social Services and part of a program for low-income residents to rent the homes. According to CCSS, anyone who remains in the house for seven years will be "given the opportunity to own the home and property."

On Tuesday, bailiffs showed up to evict Brown, but were faced with dozens of people at the home defending Brown stopped bailiffs from entering.

A tow truck also arrived on scene and 7 Action News Reporter Whitney Burney said one of the people defending the home threw the keys on the highway.

Also, people defending the home used whatever they could to block the entrance so bailiffs couldn't get inside.

CCSS Executive Director Rev. Faith Fowler has previously gone on record to say that Brown does not spend the majority of the time actually living in the tiny house.

Brown claims she has paid her rent on time every month and she believes CCSS did not renew her lease and moved to evict her because she has been critical of how Fowler and CCSS are managing the properties.

"It's almost like serfdom here. Everybody here gets a service from her and she uses that to control them," Brown told us last month. "If you don't work for her, your food box comes from her. And I don't take anything from her. By no means am I rich, but yeah, no, I don't want your food box."

A year-and-a-half court battle has now ended with a judge ordering Brown to vacate the premises in 10 days.

"We'll see," Brown said. "I don't want to be in a fight with her (Fowler) about this house, but I will."

On March 22, 7 Action News received the following statement from Fowler in favor of Cass Community Social Services: