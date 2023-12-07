Watch Now
Filings for jobless claims tick up modestly, continuing claims fall

A help wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 9:12 AM, Dec 07, 2023
U.S. applications for jobless benefits ticked up last week, but the overall number of people in the U.S. collecting unemployment benefits fell after hitting its highest level in two years last week.

Unemployment benefits claims rose by 1,000 to 220,000 for the week ending Dec. 2, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

That was in line with analyst expectations. About 1.86 million were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended Nov. 25, 64,000 fewer than the previous week.

It's just the second time in 11 weeks that continuing claims have fallen. Jobless claim applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.

