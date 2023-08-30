Final construction begins on Gordie Howe International Bridge towers

The final steps in the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge towers are underway as the new international crossing begins to take shape.

According to officials, the last concrete pour for the sloped architectural heads at the top of the pylon head is now complete and the U.S. tower has reached its full height of 722 feet.

Now, crews will begin removing the jump form system, which is the blue square around the tower featuring artwork from a Detroit artist. The last steps will begin on the Canadian bridge tower in September.

“We are excited to share the U.S. tower has reached its final height and the Canadian tower is nearing completion. These majestic towers have been the most visible and inspiring signs of progress representing a major step forward in construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge," Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority CEO Charl van Niekerk said in a statement.

Work began on the towers in 2019 with underground foundational work and the tower footings were complete in December 2020. Lower pylon construction finished in March 2022, and the jump forms encased the towers so workers had an enclosed environment to work in while each tower rose. It will take about four weeks to remove the jump form system

The towers are an integral part of the bridge and they house the anchor boxes that attach stay cables from the towers to the bridge and road decks. They provide the support system for the entire weight of the bridge.

Work continues on the rest of the bridge as well, and officials say 2023 has had significant achievements for the project. That includes the first bridge deck segments over the Detroit River being placed, the first stay cables installed and the fourth and final road bridge reconstructed on the Michigan interchange.

In April, our Carolyn Clifford got an exclusive tour of the work on the bridge.

Exclusive Tour: Inside the Gordie Howe International Bridge project

"The length between the two towers is about half a mile, the total length from port to port is about 2.5 miles," said Grant Hilbers, vice president of engineering for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

During the peak time, on site about 2,000 to 2,500 people work on the bridge.

"The bridge itself is one of four components, so the overall project includes ports of entry in Canada and the U.S. as well as some work on I-75," said Hilbers.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America are working as a team to open by the end of 2024, but there have been some hiccups and delays from COVID-19 to supply chain issues. But the upside is high with the two-fold community benefits plan.

