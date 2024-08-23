Final defense witnesses expected to testify Friday in trial of McKenzie Cochran's death

The final defense witnesses are expected to take the stand Friday in the trial for former security guards charged in the 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran.

Cochran, 25, died at Northland Mall after an altercation with the former security guards.

Video I first exposed showed Cochran screaming for air after being pepper-sprayed and held down.

Three former guards are facing involuntary manslaughter charges. Another guard pled guilty last week before the trial started.

On Thursday, expert witness Carl Schmidt, a forensic pathologist, took the stand for the prosecution. He was the final witness for the prosecution to take the stand.

“He died of asphyxiation and heart failure under prolonged restraint," Schmidt said.

The screams of Cochran seconds before his death at the former mall in January 2014 are at the center of the trial. Video shows Cochran screaming, "I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.”

Cochran had been pepper-sprayed and tackled, then kept down with a knee in his back by multiple security guards, who did not wait for police to arrive after reporting threats allegedly made by Cochran.

It's taken years for the case to be brought to trial. Gaven King, Aaron Maree and John Sieberling are the men charged.

“I don’t think this was an accident, he was basically thrown to the ground and died. You can argue it was a homicide. Death inflicted by people and circumstances he was surrounded by," Schmidt said.

In court, defense attorney Doraid Elder pushed back, seeming to accuse the expert of merely taking the stand for financial gain.

“You had to review files? Keeping track of time?" he asked.

"Haven’t sent a bill and probably won’t," Schmidt said.

“When a person with an enlarged heart begins to resist as Cochran did, he’s increasing risk of death and impairing oxygen intake," Elder asked.

"Yes that’s correct.”

Closing arguments could take place Friday.