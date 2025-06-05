Fire breaks out in Detroit elementary school classroom; no one injured

A fire was reported in a classroom at Nolan Elementary-Middle School on Detroit's east side Thursday morning. No one was injured.

Fire officials tell us the fire originated around 10:30 a.m. inside a closet that was in the classroom. The school is located just east of I-75 between State Fair and 7 Mile.

We're told two classrooms were damaged but crews were able to contain the fire quickly before it spread further.

This all happened as a class graduation ceremony was going on. Everyone was asked to evacuate the school due to the fire.

Right now, it's not clear what caused the fire and crews are still investigating. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.