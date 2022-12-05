Fire crews battle flames at a mobile home park in Novi; 3 homes are a total loss

NOVI, MI (WXYZ) — Early Monday morning, fire crews from multiple units responded to a fire at a mobile home park in Novi.

According to the Novi Fire Chief, the fire started at around 2:50 a.m. at the Country Cousins Mobile Home Park on Branton Street just off Haggerty Road.

The fire began in a shed but quickly spread to three homes in the area. Police say everyone was able to get out safely but the homes are a total loss.

At around 5:30 a.m., fire crews continued to fight the flames. The Novi Fire Chief says this is a scene that no one wants to be at during the holidays.

"We never like to see people during the holidays displaced from their homes and so I feel for these families and I hope that they still can somehow get through this," he said.

At the time it is unclear exactly how many people have been displaced but the fire chief says they have been connected with the Salvation Army. The fire department also says they have a partnership with hotels in the area so that the displayed families have a warm and safe place to stay.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.