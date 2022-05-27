Fire crews battling flames at Traffic Jam & Snug in Midtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Fire crews are on scene at Traffic Jam & Snug in Midtown Detroit battling flames that went up overnight.

The restaurant, located at the corner of West Canfield and Second Avenue, is connected to several other businesses.

Right now, fire officials confirm that no one was inside of the burning building, but they believe the restaurant will likely be a total loss.

Traffic Jam & Snug is a staple in Midtown. The restaurant was established in 1965.

Around 5:30 a.m. fire crews continued to battle flames and smoke coming out of the restaurant.

Traffic Jam & Snug is connected to a shop called Shinola. Officials say damage to that business will only be minor.