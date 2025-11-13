ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that broke out at a Rochester Hills storage facility Tuesday night, leaving a local tribute band devastated after losing their equipment and practice space.

Mother's Butter, a Clutch tribute band, lost guitars, equipment, merchandise and their rehearsal space when fire erupted at the Sto-Away Storage facility around 8:43 p.m. The band had been using Storage Unit 72 for the past three years as both storage and a practice space.

Fire destroys local band's storage unit and practice space in Rochester Hills

"I was like what the heck's going on, you know, pinch me, wake me up, is this a dream? I've got so much stuff in there that was my pride and joy," lead singer Andy Rickert said.

The fire destroyed multiple storage units, leaving a large hole in the roof where the band's unit was located. Lead guitarist Craig Nowak said the loss was devastating.

"It can be replaced, but it will never be the same," Nowak said.

The band narrowly avoided being at the facility when the fire broke out, as Tuesday was their normal practice night.

"Had we been here, we would either be heroes or victims," Rickert said.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Despite the setback, Mother's Butter plans to perform their scheduled show on Nov. 29 at Diesel Lounge in Chesterfield Township, thanks to support from other local bands who have offered practice space and equipment.

"There's so many great tribute bands and they've reached out to us and offered us a place to practice, they've offered us gear to use and we love that and we appreciate that," Rickert said.

While the band has received offers of financial help, Rickert said they're managing for now and will rely on insurance coverage. He encouraged fans to support the band by attending their upcoming show.

"I worked hard for everything that I have and I can work hard to get it back," Rickert said. "Come see us there. Buy some merch."

The band members say they still have what matters most.

"We've got each other," the band said together.

