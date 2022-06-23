Fire erupts at Countryside Townhouses in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Auburn Hills Police Department has confirmed a fire at a residential complex in Auburn Hills.

Deputy Chief Scott McGraw says, police and fire were dispatched to the Countryside Townhouses on Brookshire near Walton at approximately 3:40 pm today.

Residents have been evacuated.

The fire is not yet under control and fire crews from Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills and Orion Township Fire are on the scene extinguishing the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of fire is currently under investigation.

