Fire near Grayling 85% contained, source linked to campfire, Michigan DNR says

GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MIDNR) with additional support provided by fire crews from multiple municipalities and agencies worked throughout the night Saturday and have contained 85% of the Wilderness Trail Fire near Grayling.

“The crews were working in hilly, sandy terrain and that was difficult,” said Mike Janisse, Incident Commander of the Michigan DNR Incident Management Team supporting the fire. “Weather conditions also were hot, dry and windy.”

Hot, dry weather conditions have increased the chance of fires in Michigan from very high to extreme.

At this time, MIDNR is not granting burn permits for yard debris due to weather conditions.

“One of the most important things people can do now is to refrain from burning until we get significant rain,” Janisse said.

Residents forced to evacuate the area were allowed to return to their homes late Saturday.

On Saturday at approximately 1:00 p.m., MIDNR says the fire started as a result of a campfire on private property near Staley Lake in Grayling Township. The fire spread in a southwest direction through jack pine, mixed pines and oak.

Several roads near the fire remain closed as heavy smoke is still visible in the area.

Along the 5-mile perimeter around the fire at heights below 5,000 feet, air traffic is currently temporarily restricted. As the fire risk remains very high to extreme, MIDNR has provided tips to reduce the risk of wildfire.



Never leave a fire unattended, even for a moment.

Check first to see if conditions allow for burning at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit .

Always put fires out completely with water. Drench the coals, stir with a shovel and drench again.

Don’t park vehicles over dry grass; heat from vehicles can ignite dry grass. Make sure no trailer chains are dragging, which can create sparks, and be careful when using power equipment outside.

