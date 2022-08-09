Firefighters battling fire at apartment building in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Inkster.

The fire is at Heatherwood Apartments off Michigan Avenue.

We're told everyone was able to evacuate the building, which contains eight units.

Inkster Apartment Fire

Chuck Hubbard, Inkster Fire Department Chief, said one tenant and one firefighter are being transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. He said at least four units are impacted by the fire right now. The challenge, he said, is to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the apartments.

One of the residents told 7 Action News his wife had to jump off their balcony to escape; he said she's also at the hospital.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

